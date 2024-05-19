Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Sells 1,657 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $317.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $325.11.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.27.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

