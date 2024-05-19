Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.71.

Get Insmed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.09. Insmed has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.