Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. CL King started coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.67.

ITGR stock opened at $120.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Integer has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average is $103.91.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Integer will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,006.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,812 shares of company stock valued at $771,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,041,000 after acquiring an additional 133,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Integer by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 863,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,759,000 after acquiring an additional 97,851 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after acquiring an additional 446,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 520,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

