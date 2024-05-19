Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ITR

Integra Resources Stock Up 8.7 %

ITR opened at C$1.13 on Wednesday. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.86 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$99.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.