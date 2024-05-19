Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $957,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $170,245,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $924.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $298.06 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $882.98 and its 200 day moving average is $685.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.55.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

