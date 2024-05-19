International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 2,225 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE UBER opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 105.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $66.84.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

