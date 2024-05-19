International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,472 First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.91% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RFEM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,677,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.33. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $65.66.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

