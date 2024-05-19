International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

