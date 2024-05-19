International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $302.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.54 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

