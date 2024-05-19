International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $190.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.29.

NYSE IBM opened at $169.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $125.01 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $807,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

