Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Trading 2.6% Higher

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 5,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Inventronics Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.98.

Get Inventronics alerts:

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.96 million for the quarter. Inventronics had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%.

Inventronics Company Profile

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inventronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.