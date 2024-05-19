Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 131,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

