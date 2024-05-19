Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,539,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 163,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,282,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,700,000 after purchasing an additional 147,050 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of INVH stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.83.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

