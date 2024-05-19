Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $38.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.24.

NYSE INVH opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

