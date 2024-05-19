iPower (NYSE:IPW) Price Target Increased to $1.25 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on iPower in a report on Saturday, May 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

iPower Stock Up 97.9 %

NYSE:IPW opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.70. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. iPower had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that iPower will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

