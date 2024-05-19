Isabelle Courville Sells 4,500 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total transaction of C$498,600.00.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$111.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.61. The company has a market cap of C$104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.2999615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

