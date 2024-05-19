iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 590.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

