iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.