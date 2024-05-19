iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 75,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

EWY stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.