iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Cut by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,864,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,424,000 after buying an additional 317,802 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,947,000 after buying an additional 96,845 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,957,000 after buying an additional 100,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 819,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,623,000 after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $187.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.03. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

