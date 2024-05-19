iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,871,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,969,000 after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,644,000 after purchasing an additional 225,697 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,600,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,191,000 after buying an additional 101,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $112.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.