iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 238.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,022 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.74% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4,705.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a market cap of $625.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

