iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SMLF opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.