J. Alberto Arias Sells 84,500 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 84,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$55,423.55.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, J. Alberto Arias sold 500 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$314.45.

On Monday, April 29th, J. Alberto Arias sold 46,369 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$28,345.37.

On Friday, April 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 15,141 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$9,093.68.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 114,976 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$67,398.93.

On Friday, April 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 28,389 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$17,127.08.

On Friday, April 12th, J. Alberto Arias sold 95,576 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$58,951.28.

On Wednesday, March 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 16,560 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$10,002.24.

On Tuesday, March 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 21,292 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$12,023.59.

On Wednesday, February 21st, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$60,582.13.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

TSE SMT opened at C$0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.14. Sierra Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$82.55 million during the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.164271 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

