James F. Laird, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $156.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $434.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.97. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.35 and a 1-year high of $188.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.94.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHIL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.