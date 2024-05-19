Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,941 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,457 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

MUB stock opened at $106.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average is $107.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

