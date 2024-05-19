Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,570 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Bentley Systems worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

BSY stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,315 shares of company stock worth $15,148,243 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.