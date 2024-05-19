Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 91,460 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.76% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $464,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,537,000 after acquiring an additional 262,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

