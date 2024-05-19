Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 9,289 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day moving average of $93.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,867,783 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

