Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 114 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $188.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.72 and its 200 day moving average is $175.02. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $196.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.