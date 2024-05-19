Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,238 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.