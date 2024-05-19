Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

