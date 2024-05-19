Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

