Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.24 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Iron Mountain worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $275,247.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,296 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,923. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.3 %

IRM opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average is $71.37. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.93, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

