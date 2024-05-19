Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.07 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIB opened at $32.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

