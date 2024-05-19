Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $8.94 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 131,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of American International Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,014,000 after purchasing an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 21,279 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 598,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,524,000 after acquiring an additional 98,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

American International Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AIG opened at $80.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.85. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

