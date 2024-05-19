Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,634 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 105.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 34.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $566.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $557.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.05. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $386.50 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.