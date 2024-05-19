Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 401,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

