Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,194 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.20.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $192.80 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.91.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

