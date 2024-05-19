Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,288 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

