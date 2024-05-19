Jason Blessing Sells 20,179 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,339,483.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MODN opened at $29.80 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,980,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Model N by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on MODN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

