Jay Chun Acquires 57,500 Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Stock

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) Director Jay Chun acquired 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $92,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scilex Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Scilex stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Scilex Holding has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Scilex Holding will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Scilex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Scilex by 68.4% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scilex in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Scilex during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in Scilex by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

