JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $43.00 at Bank of America

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in JD.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in JD.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in JD.com by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

