JD.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 111,247 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 80,778 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

JD.com Trading Up 2.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 812.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in JD.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in JD.com by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

