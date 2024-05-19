Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target to $29.00

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Global Ship Lease from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GSL opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.46. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 30.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,588,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.