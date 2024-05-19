Jefferies Financial Group Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $211.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $209.00 to $211.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PEP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

PEP opened at $182.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.04 and its 200 day moving average is $169.68. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

