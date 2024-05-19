Jeffrey L. Mckibben Sells 5,946 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $267,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.76. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UCTT. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

