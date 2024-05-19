Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 1,581 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $23,920.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,476.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after buying an additional 1,255,610 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 810.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,756 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,207,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 214,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SI-BONE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211,209 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

