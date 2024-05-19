Jeremy Bender Sells 7,873 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,873 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $126,597.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,528,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Jeremy Bender sold 9,154 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $163,398.90.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Jeremy Bender sold 70,051 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $1,252,511.88.

DAWN stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 40,387 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAWN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

