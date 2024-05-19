Jeremy Wacksman Sells 9,849 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $438,772.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,053.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,498 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $287,666.46.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ZG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

